United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Increased Stake by $2.87 Million; Advisor Partners Lowered Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $306,000

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,052 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 22,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 3.79 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 205,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 838,386 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 633,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 67,516 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,395 shares to 63,087 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Assets Under Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Inv Limited Liability has 4,259 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co has 6,188 shares. New York-based Estabrook has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barnett And Com owns 22,180 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 465 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,478 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 21,862 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,500 shares. 2,904 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsr Lc has 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Motco has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 43,845 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru reported 11.26M shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.10 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Caterpillar Stock Could Be a Great Choice – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 229,757 shares to 522,034 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,639 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Hogan Michael bought $21,630. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. 3,000 shares were bought by Maroney Patrick, worth $35,250 on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Menon Deepak bought 580 shares worth $9,193. $50,216 worth of stock was bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.