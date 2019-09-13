United Healthcare (UNH) Holder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Position in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by $2.57 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in United Healthcare (UNH) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 1,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 11,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $233.51. About 3.99 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56M, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 1.13M shares traded or 48.91% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 54,825 shares to 310,727 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,881 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 39,110 shares to 49,585 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.48 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.