United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Position Lifted by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; Washington Trust Bank Has Raised Applied Materials (AMAT) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Value Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 31,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 203,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 171,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 78,711 shares to 8,308 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP) by 894,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).