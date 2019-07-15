United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Position by $312,455 as Market Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.53 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 1.95M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $265.61. About 1.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,646 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 343,106 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 996,239 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Inc has 43,300 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.08% stake. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc invested in 5,790 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,657 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 107,787 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 800,185 shares. Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Proshare accumulated 486,847 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 51,279 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,739 shares to 284,814 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,760 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Shares for $34,015 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Friday, January 18. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares to 124,179 shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).