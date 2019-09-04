United Healthcare Com (UNH) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $1.37 Million; Stock Price Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp Com (UNH) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 209,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 213,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $229.48. About 1.21M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $368.14. About 130,217 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vanguard Gru stated it has 72.43M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Loews has 30,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11 shares. 1.08 million are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mai Mgmt holds 84,131 shares. Riverbridge Ltd has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.14 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 2.01% or 107,300 shares. 22,677 were reported by Wright Invsts Ser. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 37,561 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hilltop Inc accumulated 5,824 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 27,425 shares to 45,850 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) by 10,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,469 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.41% or 22,090 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 4.22% or 466,873 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 27,038 shares. Commercial Bank stated it has 16,693 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 915 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 139,039 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.14% or 173,962 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company holds 2,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% or 19,699 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.94 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.