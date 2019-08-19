United Health Group (UNH) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Position; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc (UNH) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 123,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51 million, down from 126,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in United Health Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $245.52. About 1.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 1.26M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 05/04/2018 – Peugeot boss says CO2 fines will create Chinese ‘Trojan Horse’; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES GM KOREA AND UNION TO REACH DEAL PROMPTLY; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s auto tariff plan threatens GM’s $7 bln South Korea rescue; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Lyft Is a Better Buy Than Uber – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley keeps it simple on GM – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 151,000 shares. Foster & Motley Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Company holds 6.27M shares. Kingstown Cap Lp reported 3.81% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Staley Capital Advisers reported 1.19M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 951,809 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Nexus Inv Mgmt accumulated 440,165 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 6,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.16% or 6.71M shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Com stated it has 54,262 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 2.57 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 119,997 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.19% or 424,248 shares. 1.11M are owned by Schwerin Boyle Mgmt. 666,077 are owned by Pnc Fincl Gru.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $122.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup & Honeywell – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.28 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.