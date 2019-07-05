United Health Group (UNH) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $2.69 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 16,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $155.78. About 524,188 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, up from 62,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $246.98. About 1.98M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il owns 43,508 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 0.22% or 60,584 shares. 14,341 were accumulated by Gideon Capital. Parsons Capital Ri owns 9,338 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company owns 425 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 241,547 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 19,375 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Btim has 0.48% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 219,900 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited accumulated 3,093 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability invested 0.92% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 48,534 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 27,037 shares to 36,791 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 748,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,743 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.