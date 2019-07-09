United Health Group (UNH) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $319,865 as Share Value Declined; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 81,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 590,948 shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $245.3. About 1.99M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, January 23. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by 1,803 shares to 66,362 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix by 53,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.39 million for 48.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.