United Health Group (UNH) Holder First American Bank Decreased Stake; Hap Trading Raised Its Twitter (Put) (TWTR) Position by $1.40 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in United Health Group Incorporated (UNH) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,790 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, down from 34,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in United Health Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $231.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 786.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 279,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 314,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 6.06 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 1.01 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.06% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,959 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. 85,490 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. 10,762 are owned by Westover Cap Advsr Limited Co. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Catalyst Advisors Limited Com reported 828 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors holds 144,563 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 18,421 shares. Bridgecreek Invest owns 49,015 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP reported 10,763 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 31,735 shares. 330 were accumulated by Shine Advisory.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (JNK) by 1.14 million shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 657,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 14,175 shares to 477,874 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.