United Health Group (UNH) Holder Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $319,865 as Shares Rose; King Street Capital Management LP Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group has 34,243 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0.06% stake. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 4.66% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset has 407,158 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 349,292 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability accumulated 15,823 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Group reported 97.45 million shares stake. Capital Management Lc stated it has 467,221 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3,786 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. 200,000 were reported by Pentwater Capital Management L P. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,406 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.