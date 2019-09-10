United-Guardian Inc. (UG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.82 N/A 0.98 19.92 Unilever N.V. 59 0.00 N/A 3.92 14.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Unilever N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. United-Guardian Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Unilever N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38% 33.4% Unilever N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

United-Guardian Inc.’s -0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Unilever N.V. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of United-Guardian Inc. shares and 9.4% of Unilever N.V. shares. About 38.39% of United-Guardian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Unilever N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76% Unilever N.V. -3.59% -4.91% -3.38% 7.22% 0.68% 7.32%

For the past year United-Guardian Inc. has weaker performance than Unilever N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors United-Guardian Inc. beats Unilever N.V.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, Signal, TRESemmÃ©, Zendium, Dermalogica, Murad, Kate Somerville, and REN brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, HellmannÂ’s, Bango, RobertsonÂ’s, and Kissan brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Sunlight, Domestos, Pureit, and Radiant brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Ben & JerryÂ’s, Breyers, and PG Tips brands, as well as operates T2 stores. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.