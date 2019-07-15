United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) Trades at $19.99 After Triangle; Mercury General (MCY) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Mercury General Corp (MCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold their equity positions in Mercury General Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 23.76 million shares, down from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mercury General Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 3.41% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.88 per share. MCY’s profit will be $50.36M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.60% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation for 153,035 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 231,300 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 1.02% invested in the company for 328,620 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 974,440 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

