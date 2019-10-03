United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) Trades at $18.65 After Triangle; DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Shorts Lowered By 78.26%

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 78.26% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 78.26% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.191. About 20,931 shares traded. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) formed triangle with $19.96 target or 7.00% above today’s $18.65 share price. United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) has $85.68M valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 7,298 shares traded or 198.12% up from the average. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 0 investors sold United-Guardian, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,707 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 116,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 25,397 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Frontier Management Company reported 11,000 shares. Clearbridge Llc owns 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 2,000 shares. 27,839 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.02% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 467 shares. Northern Tru owns 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 10,532 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG).

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets services for the distribution of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.10 million. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet.

