United-Guardian Inc. (UG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United-Guardian Inc. has 25% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand United-Guardian Inc. has 38.39% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has United-Guardian Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting United-Guardian Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian Inc. N/A 19 20.25 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

United-Guardian Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United-Guardian Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of 40.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United-Guardian Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United-Guardian Inc. 1.48% -1.38% -1.64% 11.51% 3.96% 4.58% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year United-Guardian Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United-Guardian Inc. are 8.4 and 7.6. Competitively, United-Guardian Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. United-Guardian Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United-Guardian Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

United-Guardian Inc. has a beta of -0.16 and its 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United-Guardian Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United-Guardian Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United-Guardian Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.