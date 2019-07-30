United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Declined While Advisory Research Cut Its Holding by $8.07 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Holding by $368,550

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group Incorporated (UFCS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 187,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 396,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 32,070 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 9.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (NYSE:HHC) by 80,093 shares to 376,393 shares, valued at $41.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trade Desk Incorporated Class by 3,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Captial Markets (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.