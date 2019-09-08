United Fire Group (UFCS) Shares Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Raised Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 14,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 139,113 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 153,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Fire Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 25,577 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares to 145,525 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,185 shares. 4,935 are held by Mcdaniel Terry And Company. 190,924 were reported by Eagle Asset Management Inc. 35,714 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 49,411 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 878,364 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. S&T Bancshares Pa invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caprock Group Inc Inc invested in 43,493 shares. First Natl holds 236,686 shares. 298,307 are held by Carnegie Asset Management Ltd. Hanseatic stated it has 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 19,165 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 846 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 6,855 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 5,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 590,814 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 26,618 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Renaissance Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 66,935 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 491,688 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 13,554 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 64,737 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

