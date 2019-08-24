United Fire Group (UFCS) Holder Victory Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 156,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 272,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 65,145 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Northern stated it has 590,814 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 26,618 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 7,192 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 491,688 were reported by Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp. Assetmark invested in 2,408 shares. Brandywine Global Lc stated it has 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Invesco holds 0% or 338,596 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 374,605 shares. 8,672 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 10,212 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 9,557 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company owns 269,520 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 68,213 shares.

More notable recent United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Can Trust ACB Stock Despite This Dip – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s Next for DIS Stock Amid Disney, ESPN & Hulu Streaming TV Push? – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 56,577 shares to 424,948 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 18,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).