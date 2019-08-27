United Fire Group Trimmed Its Holding in U S Bancorp (USB) by $912,000; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Bruni J V & Company Has Raised Position by $944,288

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 4.60M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.11M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 19,921 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 9.13M shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 66,048 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.05% or 23,470 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 132,220 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ariel Invests Lc invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 42,953 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability stated it has 537,429 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bartlett Company Llc owns 1.29M shares. First Manhattan Comm invested in 1.31M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.67M shares. American Rech & Com holds 0.24% or 17,131 shares in its portfolio.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.