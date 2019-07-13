United Fire Group Position in U S Bancorp (USB) Has Decreased by $912,000; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $8.97 Million as Stock Declined

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Somerset Trust holds 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 1,451 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 21,644 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3.55 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 359,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 2.14M shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 3.17M shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.06 million are held by Ameriprise. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teton Advsr invested in 32,486 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.12% or 92,397 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.05% or 65,112 shares in its portfolio.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares to 603,272 shares, valued at $48.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,207 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.