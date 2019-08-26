United Fire Group Lowered By $912,000 Its U S Bancorp (USB) Holding; Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

United Fire Group Inc decreased U S Bancorp (USB) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as U S Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The United Fire Group Inc holds 518,675 shares with $25.00 million value, down from 537,675 last quarter. U S Bancorp now has $80.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 359,579 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery has $41 highest and $2900 lowest target. $35.80’s average target is 31.81% above currents $27.16 stock price. Discovery had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $41 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. See Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Invests Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 8,669 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated reported 701,382 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 205,901 are held by Hartford Invest Management. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 38,046 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.64M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 458,100 shares. Legacy Private invested 0.29% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Advisory Service Limited Company has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Axa invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bailard has 5,203 shares. 8,700 were reported by Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 13.60% above currents $50.88 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 296,490 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 5,087 shares. 15,429 are held by Alethea Limited Com. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 284 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.18% or 13.36 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 725,388 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 32,870 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.09 million shares. Numerixs Technology has 1,600 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp has 11,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.22M shares. Olstein Mngmt L P reported 486,000 shares.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.