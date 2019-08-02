United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Reaches $53.28 After 3.00% Up Move; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Sentiment Is 1.16

The stock of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.24% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 90,895 shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, IncThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.34B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $54.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UFCS worth $40.29 million more.

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 92 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 79 sold and trimmed holdings in Superior Energy Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 149.72 million shares, down from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold United Fire Group, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prns Lc accumulated 40,900 shares or 0.27% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 66,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,818 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 7,237 shares. 16,268 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 17,544 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com holds 68,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 374,605 shares.

United Fire Group, Inc., through with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 51.63 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year's $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 17.57% or $0.116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5441. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. for 366,540 shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 4.13 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 2.13% invested in the company for 429,845 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 446,810 shares.