United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.12 N/A 0.07 678.68 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 0.31 46.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Fire Group Inc. and The National Security Group Inc. The National Security Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to United Fire Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Fire Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The National Security Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Fire Group Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of United Fire Group Inc. shares and 4.1% of The National Security Group Inc. shares. United Fire Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77% The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Fire Group Inc. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.