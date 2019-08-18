United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Comparison side by side

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 47 1.03 N/A 1.01 51.91 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.88 N/A 0.70 19.09

In table 1 we can see United Fire Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Fire Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Fire Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

United Fire Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.11 beta. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The shares of both United Fire Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 69% respectively. 1.8% are United Fire Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. has stronger performance than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.