United Fire Group Has Trimmed Its Position in U S Bancorp (USB) as Market Valuation Rose; Total Sa (TOT) Shares Declined While High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $372,350

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 1.15 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 468,322 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration reported 4.04 million shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 126,661 shares. Marco Inv Limited Com holds 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 9,189 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 127,733 shares. Culbertson A N stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Retirement Planning Group has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wedgewood Prtn reported 60,138 shares. Markston holds 0.94% or 165,955 shares. Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 58,433 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 55,584 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,586 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications accumulated 32,371 shares. Pacifica Capital Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 26,258 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.94 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.