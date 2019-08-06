United Fire Group Has Lowered U S Bancorp (USB) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Cut by $1.00 Million Its Holding

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 1.45M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,767 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 26,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 2.09M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares to 43,444 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

