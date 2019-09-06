United Fire Group Has Decreased Position in U S Bancorp (USB) by $912,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Brown Advisory Upped Tri Contl (TY) Stake

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 721.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 75,632 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,114 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 342 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 54,675 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & holds 767,367 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Haverford Financial Services Inc accumulated 46,980 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 105,589 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Communications L L C accumulated 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 165,192 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 26,723 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 32,371 shares. 54,745 are held by Delta Management Ltd Liability Company. Florida-based Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bell Savings Bank has 9,646 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 20,090 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 2.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 253,330 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,753 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $464.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 446,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,737 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 240,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,735 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 6.9% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 1,468 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 79,652 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt reported 13,743 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% stake. Koshinski Asset Management holds 14,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen & Steers reported 26,892 shares. Raymond James Na has 10,483 shares.