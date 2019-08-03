United Fire Group Cut Its Position in U S Bancorp (USB) as Share Value Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position in Dollar General (DG) by $917,490

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 105,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,175 shares to 155,994 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (NYSE:IBM) by 95,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (NYSE:IFF).

