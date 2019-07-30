United Fire Group Cut Its Holding in U S Bancorp (USB) by $912,000; As Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Cohen Klingenstein Raised Its Position

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 4.88 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 805.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 88,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,563 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 8.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com stated it has 2.79M shares. Fosun stated it has 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tdam Usa reported 43,002 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.77 million shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 43,721 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 16,996 shares. 13,549 are owned by Capital Innovations Limited Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Assocs owns 133,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.85 million shares. Westwood Group stated it has 61,879 shares. Mrj Cap reported 13,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 4.37 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 5.60M shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.