United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $10.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Peddock Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 146,604 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pure Fincl has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,642 shares. Advisory reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated accumulated 5,843 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wms Partners Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 65,718 shares. Ghp Investment Inc has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dorsey And Whitney Communications Ltd Co holds 145,051 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 5,636 were reported by Phocas. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 325,027 shares. Sandler Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 2.93% or 336,242 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 5.15M shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stadion Money Management Ltd Company reported 23,515 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 155,142 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 374,572 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Invesco Limited holds 89,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 13,150 shares. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 9,369 shares. Parametric Port Limited accumulated 0% or 102,187 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.72% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,635 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Mendon Advsrs Corp has 1.06M shares.