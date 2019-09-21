United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Market Valuation Rose While Castine Capital Management Upped by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 168,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 215,133 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 43,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 129,169 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, down from 172,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.51 lastly. It is up 43.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.20 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.