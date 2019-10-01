United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.36 Million as Stock Rose; Facebook (Put) (FB) Position Boosted by Avalon Global Asset Management Llc

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 4.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 06/04/2018 – Craig Timberg: BREAKING: Facebook imposes new rules on political advertising; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 26/03/2018 – Virginia AG: March 26, 2018 – Herring Demands Answers from Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 168,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.21M market cap company. It closed at $13.63 lastly. It is down 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp Assets Totaled $7.07 B at March 31; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Match Is Not Feeling the FTC’s Love These Days – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook will have to share messages with U.K. – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FB’s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 518,523 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 3,134 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 2.23% or 88,808 shares. The California-based Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Financial owns 7,444 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetta Fin Svcs Inc owns 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,000 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Co reported 10% stake. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 5,906 shares. Whittier Tru holds 121,996 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank & Trust stated it has 55,924 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Liability Corp reported 1,800 shares stake. Nokota LP holds 418,000 shares. Moreover, Kensico Capital Mgmt has 1.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakworth invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 161,260 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.