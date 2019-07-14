United Finl Banc (UBNK) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; As Central Securities (CET) Valuation Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Its Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 11,019 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 76,274 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 16.13% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.31 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.29M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.04% EPS growth.

