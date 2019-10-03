United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 1,472 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 85,603 shares with $20.89M value, up from 84,131 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $205.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Analysts expect United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. UBNK’s profit would be $13.81M giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, United Financial Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 164,064 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company; 15/03/2018 – AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold United Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 0.26% more from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0% or 23,915 shares in its portfolio. 18,067 were reported by Creative Planning. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com has invested 0.02% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 2,803 shares or 0% of the stock. 799,364 are owned by Wellington Grp Llp. Teton holds 205,900 shares. Clover Lp reported 4.13% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has 22,068 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 1.37 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 19,840 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 11,383 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 9,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 573 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 67,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $673.17 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

