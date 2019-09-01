United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.00 N/A 0.74 19.33 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.75 N/A 1.75 13.91

Table 1 demonstrates United Financial Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Financial Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta indicates that United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 20.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15. On the other hand, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s potential upside is 21.31% and its average target price is $25.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that OceanFirst Financial Corp. seems more appealing than United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while OceanFirst Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.