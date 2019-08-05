United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.40%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|14
|19.33
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.28
United Financial Bancorp Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|-0.69%
|1.85%
|8.14%
|-2.12%
|-17.92%
|-2.45%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
United Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
