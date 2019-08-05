United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 19.33 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

United Financial Bancorp Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.