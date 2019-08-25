United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 2.99 N/A 0.74 19.33 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 1.98 N/A 3.44 10.02

Demonstrates United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Flagstar Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.