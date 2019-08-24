United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 2.99 N/A 0.74 19.33 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.06 N/A 1.07 13.85

In table 1 we can see United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Brookline Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance while Brookline Bancorp Inc. has 7.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.