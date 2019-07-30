United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Valuation Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lifted Its Holding; Charter Trust Company Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $574,096; Stock Value Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 1.96M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Rev $9.03B; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.61M shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $241.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,937 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 5,091 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 2,128 shares. California-based First Republic Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 17,960 shares stake. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 4,394 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cipher Lp owns 0.13% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 21,018 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.1% or 2,091 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Management Incorporated invested in 23,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,923 shares. Kepos Cap LP has 26,180 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 32,875 shares. 13,519 are held by World Asset Mngmt.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

