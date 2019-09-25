United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Value Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Position by $2.07 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 614,576 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB; 30/05/2018 – UAL DIVIDEND WOULD BE BASED ON ‘MUCH HIGHER’ VALUATION: KIRBY; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 8.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made Mistakes, Needs to Be More Proactive (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Darsana Cap Prtn LP has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.00 million shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,332 shares. Provident Trust holds 1,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis Ptnrs Llc stated it has 2.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker accumulated 85,299 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 7,946 shares. Ipg Inv Lc accumulated 44,971 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,802 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc reported 98,037 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Capital Intll Ca invested in 3.17% or 234,909 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.39% or 575,302 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 64,876 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 109,445 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,374 shares to 43,156 shares, valued at $81.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 0.39% stake. Conning holds 0.01% or 3,390 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 5,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Prns Limited Co accumulated 0.18% or 5,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4.52 million shares. Victory owns 74,661 shares. Cls Invs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 1.00 million are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 819,953 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hodges Management holds 0.21% or 21,850 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,305 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,396 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42M shares.