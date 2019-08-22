United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake Has Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; Investure Has Trimmed Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding as Share Value Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 11,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 47,581 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 35,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 937,308 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MLN VS 47,611 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – United won’t accept new reservations for cargo-hold pets pending a review; 21/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ SPEAKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 2.50 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,970 shares to 5,184 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,597 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 43,045 shares. U S Global has invested 3.96% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dupont Capital Corp reported 0% stake. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,677 shares. Natixis has 352,545 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 29,585 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers reported 351,225 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 38,905 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,124 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Daiwa Gru reported 5,122 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 877 shares.

