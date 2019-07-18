United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $351,058 as Share Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 607,530 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 14,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 118,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 778,875 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONDUCTING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF PETS PROGRAM; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL LIKELY PAY A DIVIDEND IN THE FUTURE: KIRBY; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,292 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.66% stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 75,673 shares. Moreover, Leisure has 1.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 595,662 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,257 shares. Karpus Inc holds 0.02% or 2,866 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Company has 73,911 shares. Nadler Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Amer Bank holds 39,428 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 116,937 shares. Thomasville Bank reported 7,782 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Towercrest Cap accumulated 1,705 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 287,965 shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 107,666 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.31 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares to 7,623 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 7,996 shares to 36,093 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 458,010 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,095 shares. Primecap Ca holds 2.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 38.21 million shares. 3.01 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Asset Management One invested in 39,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt has 19,700 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Endowment Management LP has 41,160 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 2.43M were reported by Ajo L P. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 277,303 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.03% or 508,405 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 15,519 shares. 150 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc. California State Teachers Retirement reported 400,195 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 4.40 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.