United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Fluor New Com (FLR) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $391,116

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company's stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 403,250 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,852 shares as the company's stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 125,582 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 137,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 375,258 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ipg Inv Advisors Lc reported 141,770 shares. 30,016 are owned by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. State Street Corp owns 4.86M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 100 are owned by Shine Advisory Serv Inc. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 53,705 shares. 129 are held by Bartlett & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ariel Invs Llc invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Associated Banc owns 35,451 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.52 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 114,404 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 40,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $47.20 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Dillard's, Home Depot, Jumia, Lowe's, Slack, SQM, Target, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St." on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Fluor Completes Construction Contract for MEGlobal Project in Oyster Creek, Texas – Business Wire" published on September 09, 2019

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 6,340 shares to 72,238 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).