United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Lowered Its Position by $1.82 Million; As Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bamco Lowered Its Holding

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 622,962 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q PRASM UP 2.7%; 17/05/2018 – Cheddar: #BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Andrew Levy has resigned. Gerry Laderman, svp of finance, has been named acting chie…; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 18,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 323,731 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS

Arizona State Retirement System reported 28,243 shares. Bamco Ny holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3.23 million shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 48,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 411,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.91M for 5.73 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley owns 3.01M shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.11 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.25% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 985,701 shares.