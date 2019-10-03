United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Holding by $2.55 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Dolby Laboratories C (DLB) Stake as Shares Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 29,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.64 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 1.47M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: WILL TAKE EMPLOYEE FEEDBACK IN CRAFTING NEW PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PREMIUM PLUS CABIN GOING ON SALE IN LATE 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc. C (DLB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.81. About 71,893 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 43,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.8% or 15,085 shares. Ameriprise owns 783,441 shares. State Street accumulated 0.05% or 8.14M shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 64 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 237,644 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.11% or 278,066 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.05% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 651 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 16,733 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 8,290 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28,748 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 162,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,085 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,086 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 635,478 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc. Mariner Lc invested in 5,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 47,590 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 269,632 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 104,995 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 132,867 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,942 shares. 70,213 are held by Stifel Financial. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 12,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 128,574 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $47.34M for 33.23 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,430 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastr.

