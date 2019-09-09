United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.97 Million; Rr Advisors Upped Its Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Holding

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 1.02 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 15/03/2018 – United Airlines: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 01/05/2018 – United Bans 25 Pet Breeds From Hold, Will Resume Flying Others; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 13/03/2018 – United Boosts Earnings Guidance as Revenue Improves; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct)

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 30,066 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

More important recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “UV Curable Inks Market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 15.7% – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $47.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Airlines Launches Online Campaign for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines unveils O’Hare Airport salute to 100-year-old Bears – Chicago Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Showdown Over No-Deal Brexit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $981.42 million for 5.58 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.