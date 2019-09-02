United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased Its First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake by $590,100

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 06/04/2018 – United Airlines to Hold Live Webcast of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ETFs & Stocks to Fly on Busy Labor Day Air Travel – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Continental Holdings is Now Oversold (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Airline Stocks to Buy on A4A’s Rosy Labor Day Projection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 65% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.