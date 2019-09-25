United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased Position by $46.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Raytheon Co New (RTN) Share Price Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Increased by $867,941 Its Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 534,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.10M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP 4%-5%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 18/04/2018 – Airlines Rally After United Finally Enjoys a Good Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 239,763 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.69M, up from 234,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.65. About 820,428 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 0.92% or 30,338 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 42,388 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 77 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.72% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Alberta Investment Mngmt invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 647,142 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com accumulated 277,203 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 140,273 are owned by Sei Invs Company. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 5,122 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 340,613 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 380,778 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,227 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.74 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Airlines (UAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is United Continental (UAL) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines CEO sits for fireside chat at Chicago aviation conference – Chicago Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Airlines MileagePlus miles set to never expire – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines Rolls Out a New Tool to Prevent Missed Connections – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21,808 shares to 47,678 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA) by 19,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,256 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,087 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services. Lourd Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 53,717 shares stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,500 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Lc owns 4,615 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 10,841 shares. Sasco Ct has invested 2.51% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Burns J W And Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,044 shares. Finance Consulate holds 0.12% or 1,474 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank has 2,398 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 277,519 shares. Md Sass Investors holds 9,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 77 shares.