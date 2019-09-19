United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Xylem Inc/Ny (Call) (XYL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (Call) (XYL) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, down from 24,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 182,540 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 944,689 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines Studying `Premium Economy’ for Domestic Markets; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United suspends new bookings for pets in cargo after loading 3 dogs onto wrong flights; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement; 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.77 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,281 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 13.85M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 87,939 are owned by Amp Invsts. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.46 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company invested in 0.05% or 33,600 shares. L S Advsrs holds 39,199 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Boston Ltd Liability holds 21,629 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advsr Limited Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fiera Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,556 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 7,297 shares in its portfolio. 42,625 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Huntington Natl Bank reported 306 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Limited invested in 14,501 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Everence Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 42,486 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 19,601 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 584,922 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 185,176 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 766,933 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 3,150 shares. 3,295 were reported by Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 10,999 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 400,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 26,345 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 6,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

