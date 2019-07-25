United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Price Declined While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $2.97 Million; Schlumberger LTD (Call) (SLB) Holding Increased by Paloma Partners Management Company

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 2.38M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines and Special Olympics Announce Global Relationship

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (SLB) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 5.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% or 143,934 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 187,493 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 32,317 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 99,153 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0.03% or 46,629 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP has 0.16% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 20,755 shares. 13,519 are held by Ww Asset. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leuthold Gru Ltd owns 56,362 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 8,712 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 434,903 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Capital Advisors Ltd Lc holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 13,883 shares to 8,164 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Put) (IWM) by 169,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.