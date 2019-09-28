United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position Maintained by Stelliam Investment Management Lp; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Position by $21.70 Million as Shares Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 151.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 305,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 507,272 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, up from 201,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – United Continental: Aircraft Features Special Livery Previously Reserved for Dreamliner Fleet; 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 188,180 shares to 60.47 million shares, valued at $510.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 409,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.04 million shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 14 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,965 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 260,530 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 403,992 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 3.49% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 30,789 are held by British Columbia. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 114,906 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na owns 8,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 93 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Cwh Capital Mngmt holds 1.56% or 53,417 shares. 64 are owned by Cordasco Financial Network. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt reported 11,196 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Eaton Vance reported 15,305 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,068 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 7,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 395,148 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 175,519 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability Com holds 140,885 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co holds 0.05% or 33,600 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2.39% or 283,373 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 380,125 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.08% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). American Century Companies Inc reported 2,490 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hodges Management has 0.21% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 21,850 shares.

